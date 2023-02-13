WATCH: DJ Zinhle reposts heart-warming video of AKA and Kairo’s fire dance moves

Since the unexpected death of entertainment giant AKA last week, pictures and videos of AKA have gone viral on social media. The “Fella in Versace” hitmaker was gunned down outside the Wish restaurant in Durban’s Florida Road on Friday night. Investigations are underway.

Footage of the savage shooting has also been making the rounds. However, it was a video that Dj Zinhle, AKA’s former partner and mother of his daughter, Kairo, posted on her Instagram that tugged at our heartstrings. The video of Kairo and her father stood alone, without a caption and with the comments turned off. The TikTok video of the two dancing to Temple Boys CPT’s popular hit “Saggies” was first posted months ago on AKA’s social media.

As the fallen star’s funeral arrangements are being made, once again, the video reminds us that not only was he a great artist and producer, but also a father to his six-year- daughter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) The video received more than 290K likes. Another two videos that caught our attention was that of Nandi Madida and AKA fooling around musically on stage, and the other, of a young AKA that was shaving Zakes Bantwini’s hair off for a CANSA cause.

In the first video on her Instagram Stories, Madida and AKA are musically fooling around on stage and dancing. “Zakes (whom I just started dating) was supposed to rehearse, and I remember while we waited for him to ready, Aka and I just decided to take the opportunity to jam to my first single ever and act a fool,” she wrote. The second video was of a young AKA shaving off Bantwini’s head of hair. Madida wrote: “... this was an initiative for CANSA (Cancer) and Zakes’s team lost and had to shave his hair if AKA won.”