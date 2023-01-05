LOOK: AKA, Nadia Nakai and Kairo go on holiday

With Dezemba officially over, a lot of stars in the entertainment industry have taken their holidays this week. Among these stars are rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai. Since Tuesday, the power couple have been sharing photos of their time at Sun City – where they, their mothers, AKA’s brother, Steffan Forbes, and his daughter Kairo Forbes are enjoying a post-Christmas break – on Instagram.

Their Instagram Story posts have included the “Lemons (Lemonade)” rapper clowning around, views of The Palace of The Lost City, gym sessions and time at the pool together enjoying the North West’s sunny weather. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

Recently, Nakai joined the YouTube podcast, “The Episode”, for an interview in which she spoke about the dynamics between her, AKA, DJ Zinhle and Mörda, and how Kairo has embraced her. “Nadia Nakai says she has always looked up to her boyfriend's ex, DJ Zinhle. Zinhle, AKA & their whole blended family w/ Murdah Bongz has been open about how they all commited (sic) to their family & raising their kids in love❤” Last November the couple took to Instagram to share their matching tattoos.

AKA’s tattoo depicts half the face of a lion, while Nakai’s completes the other half with a lioness. “Thanks for our new ink @royalink_sa,” AKA shared on Instagram. 🦁 see you soon!! Summer time is here, hit them up and ask for Brad. He's the best.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) When the couple first started dating, a lot of people on social media flooded the couple’s social media accounts with comments like “it will end in tears”. A year on, there are no tears in sight.