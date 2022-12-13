Preach! Tweeps inspired by AKA’s motivational sermons

While many people use Twitter to troll, follow, keep updated, boast or trash others, “Lemons” hit maker AKA recently used the space to spread motivation and encourage tweeps to stay real during the modern era of social media. In a series of tweets, AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, wrote:

Story continues below Advertisement

“In this era of social media. Nobody is posting their struggles, it’s only the flashy stuff, the success the triumphs. Don’t let it make you feel like you do not HAVE … you do. Set your own tempo, be grateful, work hard and everything you ever wanted will fall into place.” In this era of social media. Nobody is posting their struggles, it’s only the flashy stuff, the success the triumphs. Don’t let it make you feel like you do not HAVE … you do. Set your own tempo, be grateful, work hard and everything you ever wanted will fall into place. — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 12, 2022 @Iamkrazypaapiie wrote: “If we all post our struggles bro the judgement from the society would end social media… common we drag people who post their wins, then imagine their failures” If we all post our struggles bro the judgement from the society would end social media… common we drag people who post their wins, then imagine their failures — IfGodWasAmanIwouldBeHim...AQube🎲 (@Iamkrazypaapiie) December 12, 2022 @ThaboM614 wrote: “That's very true. People in social media claim to have plenty while they suffer offline.They live with credit just to post and look good on social media.THATS WHY THEY LIKE TO SAY DONT COMPARE YOURSELF WITH PEOPLE FROM SOCIAL MEDIA”

That's very true

People in social media claim to have plenty while they suffer offline

They live with credit just to post and look good on social media

THATS WHY THEY LIKE TO SAY DONT COMPARE YOURSELF WITH PEOPLE FROM SOCIAL MEDIA — thabo☆ (@ThaboM614) December 13, 2022 @siaga_bruno wrote: “Thank you king.... I just leave whatspp for month now and focus on myself” Thank you king.... I just leave whatspp for month now and focus on myself — Minister of followback✋🤞 (@siaga_bruno) December 13, 2022 In another related tweet, AKA said: “You do not know what people are going through or the lengths they are going to in order to attain these material things … don’t let social media pressurise you into thinking you are a have not … you do not know the whole story. Just focus on your self and your family. 🙏🏽” You do not know what people are going through or the lengths they are going to in order to attain these material things … don’t let social media pressurise you into thinking you are a have not … you do not know the whole story. Just focus on your self and your family. 🙏🏽 — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 12, 2022 His positive words pierced the hearts and minds of followers as they showed appreciation for his posts. While some days he can be a pain to the masses when he gets cocky, it's clear that Twitterville was pleased with the muso’s chunks of inspirational talks.

Story continues below Advertisement

@lugo_rsa wrote: “Sir you just made my day as everybody's journey ain't the same. Some will make it and some won't. It's about appreciating the gift of Life before other things” Sir you just made my day as everybody's journey ain't the same. Some will make it and some won't. It's about appreciating the gift of Life before other things pic.twitter.com/aC8OvIHT4b — Sir LUGO (@lugo_rsa) December 12, 2022 @Khayeh_Seven01 wrote: “Just last week you were shitting on Ronaldo all because you are a fan of Manchester United ignoring he lost a child and might be going through a lot” Just last week you were shitting on Ronaldo all because you are a fan of Manchester United ignoring he lost a child and might be going through a lot — MWEHTM (@Khayeh_Seven01) December 12, 2022 @Phemelo20285666 wrote: “That's why it's important nowadays for artist to be more creative. Come up with songs everyone could vibe to. Flossing is outdated.”

Story continues below Advertisement