AKA reminds artists that Spotify’s Wrapped 2022 list does not ‘define’ them

After being away from the music scene for close to two years, award-winning rapper AKA still has the edge over his fans. According to Spotify’s Wrapped list, the “Lemons (Lemmonade)” hitmaker’s streaming numbers has seen a sharp increase.

In 2021, AKA had 5.9 million streams on the platform. This year it has increased to 8.4 million. AKA’s number of listeners has also increased from 820.6K in 2021 to 1.2 million this year. Thank You SPOTIFY Ⓜ️EGACY. 🙏🏽 2021 vs 2022 … this is only the beginning. 💐 pic.twitter.com/7GvUmTRAqX — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 30, 2022 This is certainly an achievement for the artist, but he knows all too well that the entertainment industry is constantly filled with ups and downs.

In light of this, he took to social media to offer some encouragement to the artists who did not do as well as they might have hoped. In a Twitter post, the “Paradise” hitmaker wrote: “To all artists looking at all these Spotify wrapped thingy’s and feeling discouraged or feeling down for WHATEVER reason, just know that it doesn’t define you.” To all artists looking at all these Spotify wrapped thingy’s and feeling discouraged or feeling down for WHATEVER reason, just know that it doesn’t define you. Keep believing in your gift and go harder. Build a loyal fan base that will stick with you through thick and thin. — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 30, 2022 “Keep believing in your gift and go harder. Build a loyal fan base that will stick with you through thick and thin,” motivated AKA.

Several Mzansi hip hop artists made up the top 10 list of Most Streamed South African Artists in SA. Blxckie, who is considered one of the freshest acts in SA hip hop is at number four, Nasty C at number six and A-Reece at number 10. K.O’s smash hit “Sete”, featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie, is the most streamed song in the country.

