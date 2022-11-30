AKA says the Balenciaga saga is ‘the last thing’ on his mind

Recently, luxury fashion brand Balenciaga found itself embroiled in a series of controversies related to two ad campaigns. The first is a child model who stood with a teddy bear that was dressed in BDSM apparel. And the second is a photo along with a pile of legal documents, one of which included the text of a Supreme Court decision related to child pornography.

Since the debacle, the fashion house released a statement, in which it took full responsibility for the ad campaigns, and apologised for the offence it had caused and pointed out that it wanted to “learn” from its mistakes. However, an apology isn’t helping settle the outrage in people’s minds and social media users are calling for all those who support the brand to cancel it. Rapper AKA, who has sported Balenciaga apparel in the past, came under fire from tweeps who asked for his comments on the Balenciaga saga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balenciaga 🕊 (@balenciaga) He tweeted: “AKA you need to address the Balenciaga issue!!! Make your voice heard!!” …. 😂😂😂 … f*** outta here“, making it clear that he will sit this one out. He further tweeted, “Balenciaga is the absolute last thing on my mind right now. Ha! 😂.” Balenciaga is the absolute last thing on my mind right now. Ha! 😂 — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 29, 2022 However, his responses were met with criticism from tweeps who felt that the rapper should have rather said nothing than respond with an “insensitive” tweet.

@TSHEGOF76393052 said: “It’s a sensitive matter, if you didn’t care, rather not show that you don’t care about child porn and paedophilia and not tweet about it. Cause you’re being insensitive right now, rather just ignore the thing totally.” It’s a sensitive matter, if you didn’t care, rather not show that you don’t care about child porn and peadophilia and not tweet about it. Cause you’re being insensitive right now, rather just ignore the thing totally. — TSHEGOFATSO MAREMANE (@TSHEGOF76393052) November 29, 2022 @SimplyMosena said: “Choosing to say absolutely nothing would have worked too.” Choosing to say absolutely nothing would have worked too. — Ngoana Ntate Lebaka (@SimplyMosena) November 29, 2022 @nolimitsmzansi commented: “With great number of people following u, comes great responsibility in ur expressions.. as the term goes, ”monkey c monkey do.”

