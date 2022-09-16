WATCH: AKA pays homage to local dance culture in new video, ‘Lemons’ featuring Nasty C

AKA and Nasty C have finally released their eagerly anticipated new single “Lemons (Lemonade)”. The song is the pair’s first collaboration since they were both featured on DJ Vigilante’s 2017 hit single “Bang Out” alongside K.O. The new song was released simultaneously with a new music video on YouTube, directed by veteran producer and director Nate Thomas.

Story continues below Advertisement

The music video, which features an intro by AKA’s bae Nadia Nakai and popular dancer and musician Robot Boii, pays homage to South Africa’s dance culture through a “Jika ma Jika” themed set and some late 1990’s/early 2000’s style pantsula dance moves. “Lemons (Lemonade)” sees AKA handling the hook as him and Nasty C trade verses on this one. It also features a line from AKA that fans have interpreted as a diss to Cassper Nyovest: “People say hip-hop died that’s nonsense, thank God they showed their true colours, switched up to piano like vultures.” “Lemons (Lemonade)” is the lead single to AKA’s upcoming studio album which is expected to be released in October.

“With the fourth quarter just weeks away, @akaworldwide begins his album rollout. Expected to be released in October, AKA fans/supporters can look forward to a lemon squeezy lead single dropping this Friday.” With the fourth quarter just weeks away, @akaworldwide begins his album rollout. Expected to be released in October, AKA fans/supporters can look forward to a lemon squeezy lead single dropping this Friday. Read more on @slikouron https://t.co/JTZOr8M2ME — Sony Music Africa (@SonyMusicAfrica) September 13, 2022 Nasty C also released a new mixtape titled “Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape” today featuring a host of big names including Blxckie, Emtee, Nadia Nakai and Cassper Nyovest. The EP was accompanied by a music video for “Extravagant” featuring Case-Klowzed. “IVYSON ARMY TOUR MIXTAPE

Story continues below Advertisement