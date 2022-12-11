Nadia Nakai praised for keeping her cool during misogynistic Kaya FM interview

This week, award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai started her morning with a visit to radio station Kaya 959 for their breakfast show with Sol Phenduka and Sammy T, real name Tongai Mundawarara, who was standing in for Dineo Ranaka. A clip of part of the interview where Sammy T is asking Nakai about her relationship with her former label boss, Cassper Nyovest, has since been circulated.

Sammy T asks the reality TV star if being associated with the guys works for her on a relationship level. Nakai calmly, but firmly, responded that she was not in a relationship with Nyovest. She further stated that she is not "associated" with AKA but is dating him and was previously signed to Nyovest's label Family Tree. The radio host went on to try and word his questions better and asked: "Somebody who doesn't know you, 'oh Nadia Nakai, the naked chick, oh okay, AKA".

Nadia Nakai goes back & forth with the Kaya FM Presenter about dating AKA after leaving Family Tree and adds that there's no bad blood between her & Cassper Nyovest pic.twitter.com/mdW7w6PbfV — SAHIPHOP (@SAHIPHOPFEEDs) December 8, 2022 To which she quickly objected and said: “I'm not naked”. Sammy T agreed, but defended his point by saying: "When someone is trying to quickly reference who you are, there's got to be references with one of them being you are dating AKA, right and how is that affecting you to your brand. “Does it add to your brand visibility, does it work for it, does it work against it?"

In her response, Nakai acknowledges that people will always have a conversation because of the label she comes from "but I don't think that will be the main point of reference when you think of Nadia Nakai". "I'm on a big Netflix show. I've been in the game for a while, I had a lot of stuff contributing to my career as a person. But I think a lot of times when you have a musician as a woman, they attest to who they are dating." she said. Nakai went on to acknowledge that people might think she is dating AKA to spite Cassper as the two are known rivals, but clarifies that is not the case and things just happened the way they did.

“For the longest time, I've never interacted with this person until when I was about to leave Family Tree. It just happened the way that it happened and I don't know how to explain it. I feel like it's something that God did,” she said. Nakai left Family Tree in 2021, she publicly revealed the news in an interview on “SlikourOnLife”. She shared that while her former record label boss was sad for her to leave, he was supportive of her decision. Nyovest also in previous interviews acknowledged that he was heartbroken over Bragga’s decision to leave but denied there being any tension between them.