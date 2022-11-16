AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes and Kairo get festive in Christmas photo shoot

AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes also knowns as Glammy, shared a few snippets of a recent Christmas-themed photo shoot done with her grand-daughter Kairo, leaving followers in a festive cheer. Forbes, who regularly posts content with Kairo, was dressed in a Christmas-themed outfit including a white short dress, polka dot apron and red stilettos for the shoot, while the daughter of AKA and DJ Zinhle, was dressed in a white dress, polka dot apron and gold high-top sneakers .

The two are then seen in an outfit change of black and white for the shoot. Glammy looked gorgeous in a full black jump suit with black and white heels. Kairo in her off the shoulder black and white top and white shorts enjoys the shoot with her Glammy. Forbes captioned the video: “Behind the scenes 📷 🎥 #kistphotography #christmasminisessions 🎄Book your session with @kistphotography 🤗❤️ “Jewellery by erabydjzinhle

mutendi_b wrote: “Best Glammy in the world. Kairo is such a beautiful tall girl. She really is serving us big sis vibes ❤️❤️❤️.” msroseline wrote: “Glammy looking beautiful and Kairo is super cute ❤️❤️❤️.” cfortune wrote: “You are definitely Sexy Santa’s helper Lynn! 😍.”

nontoluqhide wrote: “love is so beautiful I so wish everyone loved like this 😍.” mrsneomay wrote: “Best glammy in the whole world❤️.”