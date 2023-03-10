Tweeps trash Minnie Dlamini over ‘life choices’

Media personality Minnie Dlamini came under fire from an army of men who dragged her on Twitter this week. Dlamini shared a feel good snap of herself in a figure hugging yellow dress and was clearly feeling all of her oats as she posed for the two pictures.

She captioned the pictures : “ Mellow Yellow”, with a sun emoji. Mellow Yellow 🌞 pic.twitter.com/ZnGuLcUFdx — Minnie Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) March 8, 2023 While she got heaps of compliments on her looks and the fit of the dress, there was a flood of nasty comments from men who called her out for her “life choice" causing her to have an offish appearance. Many tweeps appeared to be upset since rumours began to circulate that her divorce from estranged husband Quinton Jones was due to her affair with businessman Edwin Sodi.

@allSupremeOne wrote: “I'm not a fan of minnie dlamini, I basically trash her every chance I get x but this time,, You look so beautiful and it feels Authentic. 10/10” I'm not a fan of minnie dlamini, I basically trash her every chance I get x but this time,, You look so beautiful and it feels Authentic. 10/10 — ForeignAlien (@allSupremeOne) March 10, 2023 @oskido3004 wrote: “Get married to that Coloured guy from CPT was a bad move for you and your career that dude didn't understand that you are a public figure you are a brand and he destroyed you MaDlamini. “Khune was the best for you and you were the best for him pity it never lasted...”

Get married to that Coloured guy from CPT was a bad move for you and your career that dude didn't understand that you are a public figure you are a brand and he destroyed you MaDlamini. Khune was the best for you and you were the best for him pity it never lasted... — Oskido3004 (@oskido3004) March 9, 2023 @TrevorSmithSnr wrote: “ Yhooo what happened to Thickness😭😭😭 phela now you look like Mihlali's younger sister trying to make it 😩😩😩😩😭😭😭.” Yhooo what happened to Thickness😭😭😭 phela now you look like Mihlali's younger sister trying to make it 😩😩😩😩😭😭😭 — Trevor Tha Trouble (@TrevorSmithSnr) March 9, 2023 @CoolDadJT wrote: “You left a good man shame. O bari. You are not even attractive anymore. Lol.” You left a good man shame. O bari. You are not even attractive anymore. Lol — CoolDadJT (@CoolDadJT) March 9, 2023 @ThaboKgomo16 wrote: “A once beautiful young lady that made horrible decisions in life.”