Sjava and Big Zulu go gold with debut collaborative single, ‘Umbayimbayi’

Less than two weeks since Inkabi Zezwe, which is Big Zulu and Sjava’s moniker as a duo, released their debut single “Umbayimbayi”, the track has officially gone gold in South Africa. The new song is the lead single to their upcoming collaborative album, “Ukhamba”, which comes out in May.

The song has already topped streaming charts, including the #1 spot on the Spotify South Africa Top 50 chart and #1 on the Apple South Africa Top Songs chart. “Hawu suka nini madoda,” Inkabi Zezwe shared on Instagram. “Zaphuma phambili Inkabi Zezwe!!! Umbayimbayi ya thathi golide ngokusemthethweni.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by InkabiZezwe (@inkabizezwe) Earlier in the week, Inkabi Zezwe celebrated “Umbayimbayi” topping Radio Monitor’s RAMS Chart, which is a chart that shows the biggest songs on South African radio over a given period.

Previously AKA’s single “Company” had dominated the chart over the past two months. “Siyabonga kakhulu ngothando @inkabizezwe,” shared Big Zulu. “Umbayimbayi is the biggest song in the Country. Number 1 yonke indawo. Album dropping next month Ukhamba @sjava_atm.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa) On Apple Music, “Umbayimbayi” currently holds the #1 position on the Top 25 Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, as well as the Top 100 South Africa Chart.

On YouTube, “Umbayimbayi” is currently the number 1 trending sound, amassing over 1.2 million views in 10 days. Warner Music Africa, which is the label behind this release, recently shared: “Sjava and Big Zulu’s union as Inkabi Zezwe – which at its core is a torch-bearer for love, kinship, and creativity – is the musical moment that the South African entertainment industry has been waiting for.” After releasing “Ukhamba”, which is due out on May, the duo will be embarking on a nationwide tour that will see them performing at SunBet Arena in Time Square on June 24 and GrandWest Arena (Grandwest) on July 29.