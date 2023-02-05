Sjava’s ‘Isibuko’ racks up 7.7 million streams just days after release

If the numbers are anything to go by, award-winning musician Sjava has met his fans’ expectations with his latest album, “Isibuko”. The full-length (18-track) studio album released last week after a five-year hiatus. And by the looks of it, fans were desperately awaiting the offering.

“Isibuko“ speaks of Sjava’s experiences and growth as a person. In a media statement he said: “This album is a reflection of my journey over the last few years and speaks to my experiences and growth as a person and as a musician.” The “Umqhele” hitmaker took to his social media platforms to thank his fans for their overwhelming support.

Along with a picture showing the various digital streaming site numbers, he wrote: “Numbers just in! Thank you so much for your support, siyabonga kakhulu.🙏🏽❤️.” According to the stats, “Isibuko“ racked up 7.7 million streams combined from Apple Music, YouTube and Spotify among others in just a few days since its release. Numbers just in!



Under the comments his fans congratulated him on the victory and shared their favourite songs and other thoughts of the album.

@Lindzeka_usa said: "You really outdid yourself on this one Bhungane🙌🏾🔥 Congratulations 🎉 Your ability to write from a woman's point of view is just incredible 🤌🏾🥺🤍."

@the1_KingK wrote how one of the tracks saved him from attempting suicide. "I was about to give up everything but THIXO made me remember who I am and I survived multiple suicidal attacks and I was about to do for one last time because everything is just falling apart @Sjava_atm thank you so much…"

