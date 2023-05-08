Forbes family leave the Megacy in their feels at Metro FM Music Awards

The Megacy ensured that slain rapper AKA’s parents Tony and Lynn Forbes, along with his daughter Kairo, did not attend the Metro FM Music Awards 2023 in vain. AKA, who was murdered in February in Durban, was the biggest winner at the awards, scooping four awards, posthumously.

His fans ensured he had enough votes to clinch Best Collaboration, Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist and Best Hip Hop Artist. AKA’s mom Lynn, during their emotional speech, gave a heart-warming speech to her late son. “Kiernan, you make us so proud,” she said. “We have come full circle from the first time you were in this very same city in 2011 for your first Metro FM awards.”

His daughter had tweeps all emotional with her attempt at singing her father’s award-winning song “Lemons (Lemonade)”. After the awards, the family and his close friends visited AKA’s grave with the four new trophies which he would have added to his impressive collection. They also brought along a South African flag, which was dear to Supa Mega.

Thank you Glammy 💔🙏🏾💜Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/cWz4nEPZkz — BHOVARESS (@RubuThulisa) May 7, 2023 In social media clips, the limited edition Cruz Vodka Banana Deluxe is seen being poured over his tomb. The family has warmed the hearts of AKA’s fans the Megacy and tweeps, for honouring his memory. This one is her father’s daughter… like what is this? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/k1ruTtyGwL — Wise (@wise30152072) May 7, 2023 @casspernyovest said: “It’s really sad seeing Kiernan’s family picking up the awards instead of him. May God give them strength and restore them.”

@Allegedlie tweeted: “Kairo broke my heart. She is her father’s daughter. When she commanded everyone to sing with her like Kiernan was speaking through her. God heal the Forbes family 💔💔” Kairo broke my heart. She is her father’s daughter. When she commanded everyone to sing with her like Kiernan was speaking through her. God heal the Forbes family 💔💔 — Allegedly (@Allegedlie) May 7, 2023 @iamyellow_Neo said: “Not me crying everytime the Forbes family go on stage. O re robile dipelo AKA💔😭#MetroFMAwards” Not me crying everytime the Forbes family go on stage. O re robile dipelo AKA💔😭#MetroFMAwards pic.twitter.com/mOnS7XydrN — Neo Mokotedi (@iamyellow_Neo) May 6, 2023 @sbonga7_zaca said: “Forbes family we're proud of your beloved son AKA achievement tonight's what's a amazing evening Kairo be strong And keep doing great's your grandparents are there too support you#JusticeForAKA”