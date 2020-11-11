AKA unveils new Cruz Vodka creation but tweeps are divided on the banana flavour

South African rapper AKA, together with luxury vodka brand Cruz, has launched a limited edition Cruz Vodka - the Banana Deluxe just in time for summer. SupaMega was named the vodka’s new ambassador two years ago, following the successful signing of his multi-million rand ambassador deal with the vodka brand in 2016. ’The World is Yours’ hitmaker shared a snap of himself on social media holding the limited edition bottle with the caption, “Presenting my newest creation @cruzvodka “Banana Deluxe” available now.” But South African’s have taken to social media to express their feelings about the rapper’s latest venture, and we think it’s safe to say that Mzansi is not having any of it. PRESENTING my NEWEST CREATION @cruzvodka “BANANA DELUXE” 💛 AVAILABLE NOW 🤤 pic.twitter.com/DoKkgGj4vI — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 10, 2020 Social media users didn’t hold back with their ‘creative’ responses, with many mocking the new edition to the Cruz Vodka range.

Just say Alcoholic Mageu!!! pic.twitter.com/q3y0g561uF — Meta Zulu (@ZuluMeta) November 10, 2020

Yhooo haai Banana flavoured vodka bathong mara why😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zi3iYMbKzG — ♥️♥️M I S S T ♥️♥️🇿🇦 (@tshidi443) November 10, 2020

Can't wait to taste this one.

Now we're waiting for Avocado flovour. #CruzBananaDeluxe pic.twitter.com/hmKBvhjJDs — Loud_Thinker 🚜🏁 (@DunguMhangwana) November 10, 2020

According to Hype Magazine, the Cruz Banana Deluxe carries the smooth 5 times distilled core of the Cruz range. They mention that people can expect a crafted balance between indulgence and refreshment with the banana flavour as the star of the show, and a tasteful hint of vanilla to top it off.

Speaking about the new creation, AKA said he wanted to create a banana flavoured vodka because it has never been done before. That it is always about the vibes and taking it to the next level.

Last week, rapper Nadia Kandava, best known by her stage name Nadia Nakai, also took to social media to announce that she has partnered with Hunter’s on their new variant Hunter’s Red Apple.

Marketing Manager at Hunter’s, Anita Mubangizi said Nadia Nakai perfectly fits the personality of their new bold Hunter’s Red Apple and they saw great synergy between the brands.

“Nadia is fun, an early adopter and she loves to play outside of the standard boxes and a creative, the perfect person to introduce Hunter’s fans to this new offering. We are rolling out an exciting campaign over the summer months where consumers can stand a chance to win some great prizes when they buy any Hunter’s bottle or can and more details can be found in Nadia’s video.

“Other activities to look out for are a fun Hunter’s Red Apple launch party at the end of November and some lucky consumers can win some tickets to join us at the event,” said Mabungizi.