Tyla’s self-titled debut album announces she is here to stay

The wait is finally over and Tyla’s fans ‘Tygers’ can finally stream her new album, as many times they want, now that it has finally been released. Tyla Laura Seethal has had all eyes on her after winning an entire Grammy award before even releasing a debut album. The 22-year-old won Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammy Award, for her viral smash hit ‘Water’.

Her self-titled album and the features include South African amapiano producer Kelvin Momo, Nigeria’s Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, Becky G and Travis Scott who appears on the ‘Water’ remix. Tyla is definitely here to stay pic.twitter.com/oyDGU9bD6p — rev (@whyrev) March 22, 2024 News of the album’s release has been trending all Friday morning, as fans weigh in on the 14-track album. While the beats on the album have a consistent sound to them, they have a flavour that is authentic to the South African singer. In her latest interview with E!, she said it might sound the same to a lot of people, but if you know Amapiano, you’ll know it’s different … you just need to listen.

“I hope people listen to it and take me as an artist, not just for my song ‘Water’,” she told E! News. “ ‘Water’ did amazing and I’m so proud of it but I’m more than one song. I’m a real artist, I have a lot of ideas. I have a lot that I wanna share and do in my lifetime, as Tyla the artist. ART MV OUT NOW

DEBUT ALBUM OUT NOW!!!

Stream and buyyyyyy 🐅💕https://t.co/enOcWK8ubi pic.twitter.com/TXf6WBcBY3 — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) March 22, 2024 “I just want people to listen with open ears and minds cause it's fresh, it's new. When people are hearing this album, they're gonna be hearing new things, you know, it's exciting, it's different. It’s pop, it’s R&B but African.”