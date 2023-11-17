The wait is finally over! Tyla releases ‘Water’ remix and you’ll never guess who the featured artist is

Internationally acclaimed South African R&B star Tyla has released a remix for her hit single ‘Water’ featuring Grammy Award winning rapper Travis Scott. The new remix comes in the midst of a whirlwind couple of months of global recognition around the viral success of the single, and Tyla is showing no signs of slowing down.

The initial reactions have been largely positive on social media, “Tyla and Travis Scott Water remix finally dropped. Damn I'm impressed ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 South Africa to the world,” shared @dineo_thulii.

Earlier in the week, the ‘“popiano” sensation reached a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100 when it went up to number 18. This comes after she was nominated for a Grammy Award under the category Best African Music Performance. Grammy Award winning Nigerian afrobeats star Tems paid tribute to Tyla on X.

“Seeing these girlies win is actually everything because they work so hard and they believed! I’m so happy and proud rn, a huge congratulations. So well deserved. More is coming!! @ayrastarr @Tyllaaaaaaa” Seeing these girlies win is actually everything because they work so hard and they believed! I’m so happy and proud rn, a huge congratulations

Prior to her Grammy nomination, the 21-year-old was nominated at the Soul Train Awards under the category Best New Artist. She also went on to win the Best Female Artist Award at the 2023 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEUSA) a few days ago. In a recent Billboard artist of the week feature, the platform spoke to Tyla about what this wave of success means to her. “It’s crazy just being a normal girl in South Africa, and then living this dream that I’ve always wanted to live,” she said.