The guesses are endless as Tyla announces ‘Water’ remix

South African pop sensation Tyla has her fans, the Tygers, on the edges of their seats in anticipation for her announcement of who will be on the remix for her smash global hit ‘Water’. On Tuesday, the singer posted on her social media platforms two pictures; one showing her back glistening in the water and the second showing blurred out words with only “water remix” showing.

In her caption, the 21-year-old simply said “guess who” and of course has gotten minds racing as to who could be on the successful song’s remix. The possibilities are endless, especially considering she is in her moment. The song’s global success has seen Tyla become the first South African artist to clock 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In October, Tyla scored her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as ‘Water,’ her breakthrough single, debut at No. 67 and is climbing up the chart.

Guess who… pic.twitter.com/x92P8Kes3y — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) November 14, 2023 Could it be Chris Brown? Tyla supported Chris Brown on his UK and European tour, which kicked off on February 14 at the 02 Arena and ended in Paris on March 26.

Considering they have an established relationship, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he could be her first international collaboration. Or could it be her dream collaborator Drake? During a Spotify QnA in October, the 21-year-old revealed that the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker was her dream collaborator. “My dream collab is Drake, 100%,” she said. She then pointed towards the camera and added, “It's coming soon, I’m putting it in the atmosphere.”