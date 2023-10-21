WATCH: Bontle Modiselle nails Tyla’s ‘Water Challenge,’ leaves Mzansi drooling

Dancer and media personality Bontle Modiselle recently left Mzansi tongues wagging after she took on the ‘Water Challenge’. Modiselle who is well known for her extraordinary dance moves joined the trending ‘Water Challenge’ initiated by fast-rising South African singer Tyla Seethal.

Her performance was nothing short of remarkable, leaving Mzansi in awe and begging for more. Taking to her Instagram account, Modiselle shared a video of herself at the beach. Captioning the video, Modiselle congratulated Tyla on her success and playfully mentioned that “the ocean was a paid actor.”

Taking to her comment section, social media users showered her with praise and compliments. Fans declared that Modiselle had set a high standard with her epic dance moves. Her fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry also only had good things to say.

“And class is dismissed 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦,” commented Nandi Madida. while Lamiez Holworthy added, “hai you’re all sorts of hot Ma’am!” The ‘Water Challenge’ is a global dance craze that has gone viral on social media, especially on platforms like TikTok. It was initiated by Tyla who began posting clips of her performing her hit song on stage, which has since garnered millions of views.