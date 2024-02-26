Sun-El Musician, Kooldrink and Kay Faith to take centre stage at South by Southwest festival in Austin Texas

Three African musical artists are set to take centre stage at the world-renowned, South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, thanks to A’Rise by Heineken.
For the past two seasons, A'Rise has been the epicentre of creative convergence, providing a platform for producers, DJs, rappers, muralists, fashion designers, visual artists, photographers, and videographers to connect, collaborate, and create.
This is the first time that three local artists will be featured at the SXSW festival - the largest music industry conference and festival, attracting musicians, producers, talent scouts, and industry leaders from across the globe.
The artists have been given two time slots to perform during both the International Hip Hop session and during Afrobeats the following day.
The artists are; Kooldrink, an artist at the forefront of African dance music and Amapiano, Kay Faith, a South African award-winning audio engineer and chart topping record producer, and Sun-El Musician a musician, DJ and producer with an unmistakable brand of Afro-House and electronic fusion.
This is a historic moment for these musicians to shine on a global stage, contributing to the vibrant cultural exchange that defines the spirit of SXSW.
“Following Tyla’s recent Grammy win, are witnessing Afro beats and Amapiano on a global stage,” said Marcel Swain, Marketing Manager: Premium Beer at Heineken.
A'Rise continues to connect African artists with global artisans, fostering dialogue and igniting collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries.
“Heineken is proud to nurture our phenomenal local talent across various passion points, from music to culture and fashion. We are excited to provide a platform for numerous artists. South Africa is certainly taking the world by storm."
This international opportunity allows these members of the A'Rise family to showcase their talents, to connect with global artisans and to start conversations around future collaborations.
Swain adds; “We need to be keeping our finger on the pulse to continue to celebrate this movement”.
Showcases will be hosted in over 90 of Austin's iconic live music venues, providing artists with a unique opportunity to perform in front of influential international music industry professionals, press, and media.
From March 8-16, 2024, the music festival will feature performances from a diverse array of artists, including both established and up-and-coming talents.
IOL Entertainment