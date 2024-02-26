Sun-El Musician, Kooldrink and Kay Faith to take centre stage at South by Southwest festival in Austin Texas

Three African musical artists are set to take centre stage at the world-renowned, South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, thanks to A’Rise by Heineken. For the past two seasons, A'Rise has been the epicentre of creative convergence, providing a platform for producers, DJs, rappers, muralists, fashion designers, visual artists, photographers, and videographers to connect, collaborate, and create.

This is a historic moment for these musicians to shine on a global stage, contributing to the vibrant cultural exchange that defines the spirit of SXSW. “Following Tyla’s recent Grammy win, are witnessing Afro beats and Amapiano on a global stage,” said Marcel Swain, Marketing Manager: Premium Beer at Heineken. Kay Faith, a South African award-winning audio engineer and chart topping record producer. Picture: Supplied A'Rise continues to connect African artists with global artisans, fostering dialogue and igniting collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries.

“Heineken is proud to nurture our phenomenal local talent across various passion points, from music to culture and fashion. We are excited to provide a platform for numerous artists. South Africa is certainly taking the world by storm." This international opportunity allows these members of the A'Rise family to showcase their talents, to connect with global artisans and to start conversations around future collaborations. Swain adds; “We need to be keeping our finger on the pulse to continue to celebrate this movement”.