WATCH: Deborah Cox ‘excited’ about working with Mzansi’s Sun-EL Musician

R&B legend Deborah Cox, during her time in South Africa, got to meet one of her favourite local artists, Sun-EL Musician (Sanele Sithole). Sun-EL Musician is one of the top producers in the country behind hits such as ‘Ubomi Abumanga’, ‘Sonini’ and ‘Into Ingawe’.

He has worked with top vocalists such as Msaki, Ami Faku and Simmy to mention a few. His music has been hailed by many across the country and the world for its soothing touch. Cox shared a video from her interaction with the musician backstage following her performance at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

In her caption, the 2022 Canadian Musical Hall of Fame Inductee shared with her fans that she listens to Sun-EL “everyday at different times of the day”. In her video, she explained how excited she was to have met her favourite musician and is excited to work with him, signalling that the two of them are putting plans in place to cook something up. The hit producer was left with the biggest smile as well following his interaction with the Canadian musician. “So last night I went to a show to see @deborahcox and met backstage for the first time!! An amazing performer and all round great human being ✨🌞” he wrote.