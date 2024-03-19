Tyla is counting the days till the release of her debut album, so all eyes are on her. The South African Grammy award-winning singer is based in the US and is one busy girl, being spotted with Hollywood’s A-Listers.

Most recently, she was seen vibing with NBA superstar LeBron James during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. James and Tyla are seen having a casual conversation in the clip, taken by Espn. LeBron James Meeting Tyla At The Lakers Game #LeBronJames #Tyla pic.twitter.com/zlqK4rjiYU — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) March 17, 2024 The cool moment has been added to the impressive things that have happened to the Johannesburg-born pop singer since her international takeover.

‘Water’, her viral smash hit song has taken her to places like Sweden to appear on talk show ‘Bianca’, she’s meet Kim Kardashian and she’s toured with Chris Brown. Her ultimate moment has to be winning a Grammy award for Best African Music Performance at 22, even before releasing an album. The singer shared the track list for her self-titled album and the features include South African amapiano producer Kelvin Momo, Nigeria’s Tems.

She also features Gunna, Skillibeng, Becky G and Travis Scott who appears on the ‘Water’ remix. The 14 track album drops this Friday, March 22. Earlier in the month Tyla cancelled her world tour due to an unspecified injury. The tour was meant to kick-off on March 21 in Oslo.