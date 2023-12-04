WATCH: Janet Jackson mixes Tyla’s ‘Water’ into her performance at World AIDS Day event

“Make me sweat, make me hotter. Make me lose my breath, make me water…” I’m pretty sure you started singing there. Hard not to because Tyla’s ‘Water’ has been on high rotation everywhere.

The 21-year-old, born Tyla Seethal hailing from Johannesburg is the talk of the world thanks to the success of ‘Water’. Social media has also helped propel the song’s success with its infectious tune and trendy challenge. Its caught everyone's attention from Naomi Cambell, Ciara and now Janet Jackson. The legendary Jackson at her performance at a World AIDS Day event at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas, on Friday, showed the Mzansi star love when she mixed the song into her set.

Jackson worked ‘Water’ with her own track ‘What have you done for me lately’ and the mash-up was smooth. Tyla just got knighted. Janet Jackson mixing ‘What Have You Done For Me Lately’ with ‘Water’ is epic 🤯 pic.twitter.com/D2EAM6YVPZ — manuel ♍️ (@MANUELCAV) December 2, 2023

Clips of the moment were shared on X by those who were at the sold out concert in Houston. Jackson is clearly a big fan of the viral summer song, adding to the growing list of millions who do across the world. Tyla’s global success has seen her attain a Grammy nomination; she has been on tour with Chris Brown as his opening act; featured in Dolce and Gabbana’s fashion show and meeting Kim Kardashian.

Panting as I type!! Here’s Janet Jackson dancing & singing along to Tyla’s "Water" pic.twitter.com/UhOYfu3anI — mvse (@NIYMUSE) November 4, 2023 ‘Water’ has broken streaming records and surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify and made Billboard's Hot 100 top ten.