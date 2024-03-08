Tyla left heartbroken as injury forces her to cancel US tour and Coachella gig

Tyla has announced that she is cancelling her North America tour due to an injury, but the Grammy award-winning singer will be rescheduling her United Kingdom and European legs of the tour. Tyla, whose birth name is Tyla Laura Seethal shared a statement on her social media accounts that she has had to make the tough decision to pull the plug on her upcoming US tour which was scheduled to start this March.

“It’s hard having to turn down opportunities you’ve been waiting your whole life for but God has his plan,” she wrote on Instagram. The South African explained to fans, the Tygers, that the decision was not made easily, especially considering she is at a pivotal point in her career. The musician explained that she had suffered an injury and despite wanting to keep it private she has had to go public. “As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today.

For the past year I've been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I've seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has become more agonising as the severity of the situation." New dates for the UK, Europe Tyla, who is releasing her debut album on March 22, had tour dates in various cities in the United States. Dates for her UK and European leg of the tour are being rescheduled. She was also scheduled to perform at the popular festival, Coachella.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour. “In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long term health and safety.” Tyla’s fans have been wishing her a speedy recovery, so that she can get back to performing.