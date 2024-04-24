King of Amapiano Kabza De Small’s Red Bull Symphonic show sells out in just 5 hours

When people call Kabza De Small, the King of Amapiano it’s no gimmick, it’s all facts. Not only has he proven this with his top charting music, but tickets for his first Red Bull Symphonic show in South Africa sold out in just five hours. Kabza, whose given name is Kabelo Motha, has demonstrated his star power and dominance in the genre yet again. Fans and Amapiano DJs also flocked to support their very own.

This unprecedented performance will bring together two musical worlds as the famous King of Amapiano will perform his iconic repertoire with a full-scale symphonic orchestra led by female conductor, Ofentse Pitse. Conductor, Ofentse Pitse joins renowned amapiano DJ Kabza De Small at the Red Bull Symphonic show. Picture: Supplied “It’s really crazy, the thought of it all,” remarked the renowned DJ. “But many of my songs focus on vocals, and a lot of Amapiano is very instrumental so I think people will be familiar with it.

“Amapiano is taking over the world, and through collaborations like this, who knows how much further we could push the genre?” Red Bull Symphonic Kabza De Small with Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra, is a ground-breaking blend of modern-style music and classical orchestration, will make its highly awaited debut in South Africa on June 8, 2024 at the famed Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City in Johannesburg. "The clash of two worlds between Amapiano and Classical music will create an electrifying atmosphere in which anything is possible. It’s about breaking away from conventional limits and enabling the music to grow into something genuinely exceptional."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabza De Small🇳![CDATA[]]>🇵 (@kabelomotha_) Amapiano's addictive rhythms and iconic log drum melodies will be masterfully arranged and played by a 33-piece orchestra and an eight-piece choir, resulting in a symphonic fusion of both musical worlds. This is not the first time, a South African artist will be teaming up with an orchestra for a one of a kind performance, slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes performed two shows; one at Sun Square in Pretoria with the Philharmonic Orchestra and one in Durban at the Durban ICC with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. Music producer DJ Tira has also performed with the KZN philharmonic orchestra, last year they performed at the People’s Park Moses Mabhida Stadium for the Pop Opera Concert hosted by FNB.