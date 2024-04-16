Black Coffee and Kabza De Small team up for epic back-to-back Konka performance

Konka is making sure it goes out with a bang, with over a month to go until the popular day club closes’ its doors. The owners are ensuring patrons have unforgettable experiences.
This past weekend, the Soweto establishment hosted the birthday celebration for internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee’s sister, Amanda Dandala.
Black Coffee performed at Konka and was joined by amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small. The two DJs performed quite the epic set and videos of their rare performance has been trending online, with many weighing.
Konka is a popular club and restaurant in Soweto and in February they announced its closure scheduled for this May.
@theonlypremo @Black Coffee @KabzaDeSmall #Konka #KabzaDeSmall #blackcoffee ♬ original sound - Siphiwe Supremo Dlad
“With bittersweet sentiments, we announce our farewell to Soweto. Join us for “The Season Finale’’ at Konka Soweto from the 18th of February until May 2024,” they said in a statement.
The establishment was revamped and re-branded from the old Icon Soweto nightclub and is owned by Kutlwano Pitso, the same entrepreneur who owns another Soweto hangout spot, Moja Cafe.
Several of the country’s biggest artists have performed at Konka, including headline performances from the likes of the late AKA, Riky Rick, DJ Maphorisa, TKZee, DBN Gogo and Black Motion.
Over the years, Konka has built a reputation for being the playground for Joburg’s high rollers, with videos of expensive liquor being splurged in the club often going viral.
“This isn’t goodbye rather, it marks the beginning of something special in the summer of 2024, Konka will open its new home, and until then we invite you to join us for a season of unforgettable experiences in Soweto,” added the statement.
IOL Entertainment