Black Coffee and Kabza De Small team up for epic back-to-back Konka performance

Konka is making sure it goes out with a bang, with over a month to go until the popular day club closes’ its doors. The owners are ensuring patrons have unforgettable experiences. This past weekend, the Soweto establishment hosted the birthday celebration for internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee’s sister, Amanda Dandala.

The establishment was revamped and re-branded from the old Icon Soweto nightclub and is owned by Kutlwano Pitso, the same entrepreneur who owns another Soweto hangout spot, Moja Cafe. Several of the country’s biggest artists have performed at Konka, including headline performances from the likes of the late AKA, Riky Rick, DJ Maphorisa, TKZee, DBN Gogo and Black Motion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K⭕️NKA DAY CLUB (@konkasoweto) Over the years, Konka has built a reputation for being the playground for Joburg’s high rollers, with videos of expensive liquor being splurged in the club often going viral.