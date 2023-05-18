WATCH: Boity Thulo’s ‘sexy’ birthday celebration at Konka

Media personality and platinum-selling artist Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo turned 33 on April 28 and she has been celebrating ever since. She celebrated with high-end photo shoots, took a trip to Zimbabwe and hit the clubs.

A night out on the town is always a wonderful way to celebrate turning a year older and Thulo and her squad hit popular club venue, Konka. The “Wuz Dat” hitmaker shared a reel video on her Instagram account that recapped her fun night, which included a performance by Grammy-award-winning DJ Black Coffee. For the reel, Thulo used the audio of her track “Too Sexy”, featuring the late rapper Riky Rick, which proved to be the perfect soundtrack to the video.