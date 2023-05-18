WATCH: Boity Thulo’s ‘sexy’ birthday celebration at Konka

Media personality and platinum-selling artist Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo turned 33 on April 28 and she has been celebrating ever since.
She celebrated with high-end photo shoots, took a trip to Zimbabwe and hit the clubs.
A night out on the town is always a wonderful way to celebrate turning a year older and Thulo and her squad hit popular club venue, Konka.
The “Wuz Dat” hitmaker shared a reel video on her Instagram account that recapped her fun night, which included a performance by Grammy-award-winning DJ Black Coffee.
For the reel, Thulo used the audio of her track “Too Sexy”, featuring the late rapper Riky Rick, which proved to be the perfect soundtrack to the video.
“My Bday celebration was too sexy! Thank you to the @konkasoweto team for pulling off such an epic party!! I had an amazing time with my peoples!” she wrote.
Thulo is in a celebratory mood not only because of her birthday but also because she reached 6.1 million followers on Instagram, making her arguably the biggest South African influencer on the picture-sharing platform.
Thulo joined the platform in May 2012 and was verified in 2016 to become the most followed Mzansi celebrity.