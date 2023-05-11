Boity Thulo not impressed with ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ cast laughing off the ‘vile things’ Sane said

Part one of “The Real Housewives of Durban” has finally made its highly-anticipated debut on Showmax. This season has been nothing but messy like Annie Mthembu says in her intro monologue, and it was important that a reunion be held, as there was plenty to be discussed.

MaBlerh was entrusted with steering the show as the host and he certainly nailed the brief with his personality and knowledge of the show. He clearly watched the season and wasn't afraid of taking the housewives to task. Part one of the reunion has seen the Twitter streets blazing with viewers weighing in on the reunion they had to wait two weeks for. Media personality Boity Thulo wasn’t too pleased with how the housewives laughed with Bhengu, considering all the things she has said this season.

“Not sure why bahlekisana noSane. She said too many vile things for it to just be giggled about. It’s frustrating, tbh. 😒#RHODurbanReunion,” she tweeted. Not sure why bahlekisana noSane. She said too many vile things for it to just be giggled about. It’s frustrating, tbh. 😒#RHODurbanReunion — Boity Thulo (@Boity) May 10, 2023 Newcomer and pot stirrer Sanelisiwe “Sane” Bhengu was put in the hot seat for all the jaw-dropping things she said, such as Annie having slept her way to the top after she went from dancing in her husband Kgolo Mthembu’s clubs to becoming his personal assistant. In her usual fashion, she danced around a clean admission.

‘’I did not mean it in that manner. She slept her way to the top, not in that manner, but she's not on the top – there's a bottom and a top, she's half there,’’ she said. Sane entered “The Real Housewives of Durban” with a bang, going off on former cast member, Londie London. And she said some pretty hateful things. She passed on her apologies to Londie for offending her. Part one also dealt with some of the friendship dramas that happened throughout the season, such as the more outspoken Sorisha Naidoo and Nonku Williams’ issues, which has since become a “legal matter”.

Despite her not wanting to talk about it, MaBlerh pushed her to talk about her relationship with Dumisani Ndlazi, aka Rough Diamond, questioning her on how she could be in a relationship with Rough Diamond despite him being convicted of rape. “From the beginning, he told me that he was arrested for rape, but he spent five or six months in prison,” explained Nonku. ‘’I fell in love with him, and I saw a side of him that a lot of people didn't see.’’