Boity Thulo hits staggering 6M+ followers on Instagram, making her the most followed in the SA entertainment industry

South African rapper Boity Thulo will “never have enough words” to express her gratitude to her fans. The “Wuz Dat” hitmaker recently took to social media to celebrate reaching 6.1 million followers on Instagram, making her arguably the biggest South African influencer on the picture-sharing platform.

The award-winning artist has continuously proved her mettle and has shown fans that she definitely has what it takes to shake up the industry. At 33, Thulo has had mega success on TV with her reality show, “Boity: Own Your Throne”, which aired on BET in 2021, and in her younger days she hosted the YO-TV educational show, “Crib Notes”. She’s also hosted various other shows, including “SkyRoom Live”, “Ridiculousness Africa”, “Club 808”, “Zoned”, “Change Down” and “Big Brother Africa”, before landing a starring role on “Rockville”.

In 2017, Thulo launched her music career when she opened for hip hip group Migos and joined award-winning rapper Nasty C at the TicketPro Dome. Despite all her achievements, she says she’s, “Still that girl”. “Still that girl 🥰💓👑 Wanted to do something fun and different to celebrate entering the #6MillionGang 😃😍,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added that she will “never have enough words to express my gratitude” to her fans. “To every single one of you who constantly supports and shows up for me! Your love and cheering on continues to make my career so incredibly worthwhile! “Thank you all so so so much from the bottom of my heart! I truly love and appreciate you all wholeheartedly! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💓💓💓💓💓 Remember to always #OwnYourThrone👑.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Many celebrities including her ex-boyfriend and actor Anton Jeftha took to the comments to congratulate her on the milestone. "Dope!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Congrats on 6M!!🙆🏽‍♂️ Upward 🥂,“ wrote Jeftha. “🔥🔥🔥 crazy numbers! Shine on always ❤️,” commented TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe.