Nasty C lists his favourite up-and-coming SA rappers, speaks on AKA’s death: ‘It messed me up’

After two years of virtually no travelling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Nasty C has resumed his globe-trotting exploits over the past year or so. Lately, he’s been frequenting the US and UK. On a recent trip to London, the “Hell Naw” hitmaker dropped into the BBC 1Xtra studio for an interview on DJ Edu’s “Destination Africa” radio show.

In the interview, the 26-year-old shared a list of his favourite up-and-coming local rappers. Over the weekend, local blog Kreative Korner shared an insert from the interview in which Nasty C told Edu which artists he should have an eye out for in South Africa. “In a recent interview with @bbc1xtra our superstar @nasty_csa didn't shy away from putting @iamdjedu onto our SA HIP HOP stars such as @blxckie_ , @whodat_keed, @dee_koala, @anicakiana and @magleradoeboy,” they shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kreative.Kornerr (@kreative.kornerr) While he made mention of Blxckie and Dee Koala, it was Khuli Chana protégé Maglera Doe Boy who received particularly high praise from him. “There’s a guy called Maglera Doe Boy. I really, really mess with the way he approaches his music. "He's very poetic, very smart guy, but he's a hood guy so when people see him they just expect him to say the typical hood stuff. He's very smart, and when you listen to his music it's very poetic. So he'll be shocking the world too, pretty soon.

Earlier in the interview, DJ Edu reflected on Nasty C’s collaboration with AKA, “Lemons (Lemonade)”, and asked him about how the loss affected him. “It messed me up, man. It really messed me up.” “And because he was about to drop his album, I was supposed to be at a lot of like the launches and stuff like that and I was just supposed to be there rocking with him. Unfortunately I couldn’t attend any of those. Even the ones that were still in motion, I just couldn’t do it bro.” Nasty C went on to share that AKA died on his mother’s birthday, which was also the day before his birthday. “So now the night of my birthday I’m up there trying to do a thing where I honour him.