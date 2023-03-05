Nasty C gets the crowd in their feels with AKA tribute at ‘Galaxy KDay’

Over 8 000 loyal KFM fans packed the Meerendal Estate in Cape Town on Saturday for the annual Galaxy KDay event. Mzansi’s A-lister performers entertained the crowd despite the gloomy weather that threatened to dampen spirits of the day but excited patrons were nowhere near to giving in as people came out armed with jackets and umbrellas to keep dry from the rain.

For a few performances, the show was briefly put on hold as the rain caused difficulty and then the show went on with music blasted on max volume again. The line-up of stellar acts included Jimmy Nevis, Mi Casa, Early B, Youngsta CPT, Will Linley, Nasty C, Emo Adams and Kurt Darren. Nasty C had the crowd loudly cheering him on as he took to stage to perform his hit songs. But it was his special performance of “Lemons”, a song he features on with AKA off the recently released “Mass Country” album, that had the masses emotional.

The crowd immediately joined in to sing along with their hands to their chest followed by a chanting of “AKA” as the star ended his set. Nasty C said: “That song right there, for me is tribute to someone I admire as a big brother, I’m sure we can all agree and I speak on behalf of everyone.” He hyped the crowd when he said “Supa”and the responded with “Mega”

Mi Casa brought the house down with their performance while celebrating 10 years of being on the KDay stage. Ten years strong: Mi Casa. Picture: Venecia Valentine IOL Entertainment caught up with the trio after their performance. J’Something said: “ This was my favourite one ever, the connection and energy we felt was amazing, the love we felt was awesome. We got to perform unreleased music and still the crowd received it well, every time.”

He continued to share about the growth of the group. “We grew as brothers, it’s been a journey, like any other relationship, it has its ups and downs, its hard conversations but we grew as brothers and we’re at the best place we’ve ever been as friends” . Nevis rocked the crowd with performances of his new music and also brought out singers, who featured on his new tracks.