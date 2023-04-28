Boity Thulo turns 33 and is showered with birthday messages

South Africa has been collectively celebrating media personality and platinum-selling rapper Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo’s birthday on social media throughout the day. The “Wuz Dat” hitmaker has turned 33, which many have been dubbing the “Jesus Age” (Jesus died supposedly at the age of 33). Thulo has been trending in South Africa since the early hours of Friday as fans and entertainment industry figures show love.

Tshepi Vundla, Pabi Cooper, DJ Zinhle, Minnie Dlamini, Ntando Duma, Bontle Modiselle, Sbahle Mpisane and Sophie Ndaba are among the long list of celebrities publicly wishing her a happy birthday. Thulo shared images from a recent birthday photo-shoot on Instagram with the caption: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN B!!! All Glory be the Most High God!!! My heart is overflowing with Gratitude. “God has been so merciful and kind to me. Badimo baka have worked tirelessly for my well-being. Today, I truly am filled with the epitome of my name: BOITUMELO. Pure Happiness. #33 Ph: @r_ecko”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Tweeps have also been showering her with birthday messages on Twitter. “Happy birthday gorgeous girl @Boity love you mama ❤ many years to come and more money babe ❤🥳🥂,” tweeted @muziiemthembu. Happy birthday gorgeous girl @Boity love you mama ❤ many years to come and more money babe ❤🥳🥂 — Muziié Mthembu (@MuziieMthembu) April 28, 2023 Another user shared: “HAPPY Birthday 🎂🍾 Boitumelo Thulo aka @Boity, a South African television personality, rapper, actress, businesswoman and model.”