Tweeps show Bujy no mercy after claims that he regrets Boity assault

Over a year after that fateful night in which he allegedly attacked musician and entrepreneur Boity Thulo with a bottle and left her bleeding profusely, Bujy Bikwa claims he regrets his actions and calls for peace. In an interview published by Zimoja on Saturday, the media personality said he had been struggling to get gigs since the incident and claimed that he wanted to make amends with Thulo.

“With the restraining order she has against me, I can’t reach out to her,” he said. “Most people who know the two of us and can play the role of peacemakers, do not want to intervene.” He added that the incident had affected him financially and emotionally. As a result, Bikwa says he is currently on depression treatment and undergoing counselling. “It’s radio season and I can’t even get a job because of the dark cloud hanging over me,” he lamented. “But at the same time, I don’t want this phase to dim my talent.”

Early Sunday morning, as he faced backlash on social media for seemingly playing the victim, Bikwa took to his Twitter account to add: “At what point do you think I would effortlessly go out of my way to attack any human being? “What do I gain? I chose not to defend myself publicly cause I respect the law and I fully understand what happened that night. I am a very loving person and extremely kind.” At what point do you think I would effortlessly go out of my way to attack any human being? What do I gain? I chose not to defend my self publicly cause I respect the law and I fully understand what happened that night. I am a very loving person and extremely kind. — BUJY BIKWA (@Bujy) March 11, 2023 “If you knew the pain and suffering I have been through you would understand why I am seeking peace,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

“In a nutshell I will never ever intervene or try to stop a fight. Now I am the villain! Ok… SHARP BO SKAT!” Unsurprisingly, tweeps haven’t taken too kindly to Bukwa’s tweets and the fall-out over the past two days has left him arguably worse off: “What does Boity being a sangoma has to do with this? Bujy is facing the consequences of his actions, you can’t assault a woman and act mighty about it after that. He deserves this and his a** is not sorry,” tweeted @mancwane.

What does Boity being a sangoma has to do with this? Bujy is facing the consequences of his actions, you can't assault a woman and act mighty about it after that. He deserves this and his ass is not sorry. https://t.co/ZbTYRrKoJt — Letsutsa 🦋 (@MaNcwane__) March 11, 2023 @keletsor_ added: “Bujy got cancelled so hard he hasn’t been able to pull 100 likes on a tweet for the past two years.” Bujy got cancelled so hard he hasn’t been able to pull 100 likes on a tweet for the past two years — rebranding… (@KeletsoR_) March 12, 2023 “Bujy needs to stop lying last year February 2022 he got a gig at a GBV Doccie on MTV base about Gender Based Violence,” said @joy_zelda. “The production just looked away to how he assaulted Boity, hit a woman with a bottle and was given a platform to do a GBV show.”