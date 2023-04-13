Bujy Bikwa insists he never hit Boity Thulo with a champagne bottle

Radio and TV personality Sthembinkosi Junior “Bujy” Bikwa insists he never hit rapper and reality TV star Boity Thulo with a champagne bottle during a brawl between the pair over a year-and-a-half ago. Recounting the series of events leading up to Thulo sustaining a cut on her face, the former Metro FM star says he regrets everything that happened that evening.

In October 2021, news reports surfaced that Thulo and Bikwa were involved in a physical altercation, at a hotel in Johannesburg. At the time, Thulo confirmed in a statement that she was allegedly assaulted and revealed that she had opened a case with the SAPS following the violent incident with Bikwa. Bikwa, who spent seven days at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre jail, also opened a counter-assault case against Thulo.

Speaking to Nkululeko Nkewu in the latest “Nkululeko n Culture” podcast, Bikwa said all he wants is for the truth to come out, reiterating that he wishes to make peace with Thulo. He shared: “I regret that day ... what was I doing there? I keep asking myself, why didn't I go home?” “I have never hit anyone with a bottle of champagne and I have never stabbed anyone.

“The story came out, ‘Bujy hits B with a bottle’, I didn't do that. “We exchanged words, and we were physical at some point, but it wasn't that and I would really like for her to tell her part of the story.” Making reference to the photograph that circulated on social media at the time, where Thulo was wearing what looked like a blood-stained shirt, Bikwa explained: “You saw a picture and everyone concluded that was blood. That was not blood. It's red because of what I spilt her with.”

With the ongoing court case, Bikwa said he hopes to clear his name when the truth finally comes out. “I would rather have the court do what's necessary … I still say, there is no way that I would go out of my way to harm anyone,” he said. Bikwa is also urging Thulo to break her silence and tell Mzansi her side of the story.

“I would really like to hear from her to say exactly what happened, maybe when she tells the story it will be a better narrative,” he said. Bikwa revealed that he reached out to Boity on the morning after that incident, “not to apologise, but to discuss what had happened” but he says he was met with hostility. “I got a message from one of her family members who said to me 'we are about to destroy you'.

“The last thing I'd like to think of myself as someone who has contributed to GBV (gender-based violence). “I remember after the whole incident, I was in court and I heard GBV, I cried again, I was like, what are they talking about? “I strongly feel that, with what happened that day, both of us were at fault. Yes, we exchanged words, and we were physical at some point, but I didn’t hit her with a bottle.

“And it's so hard for me to come and play the victim because there is a huge backlash against me, that's why I went on Twitter and said I've never hit anyone with a bottle of champagne. “It's shocking that when that narrative is put out, it's hard for you to correct it until she says what happened, because if it comes from me it's a defence mechanism. I would rather she speak about it so you can maybe hear her version. “Till today, people don't believe that I was attacked first, but I would love to make peace with her.

“I'm sorry for contributing to the violence in this country. It breaks my heart to know that I will go down in history as the guy who assaults people,” he concluded. IOL Entertainment previously reported that the insults occurred after Thulo, who is a sangoma, started giving unsolicited readings. “O thwasitse masepa, my love!” Bikwa was heard asking in the leaked audio clip.

He then accused her of lying. “This is still okay, let’s see where your career goes!” replied Thulo. The people in the audio clip were heard shouting “no” in a moment that sounds like a reaction to Bikwa emptying his drink all over Thulo.