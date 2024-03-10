Black Coffee announces new show dates following his severe travel accident in January

Grammy award-winning musician Black Coffee has announced that he is returning to work, following January 5th plane crash. The internationally renowned DJ posted, dates starting from March 20, announcing his return to the stage as he performs in the United States.

Fittingly titled ‘We Dance Again’ which is also the name of his chart-topping song featuring Nakhane Toure released in 2015 and features on his ‘Pieces of Me’ album. “We dance again🙏🏿❤️ Can’t wait to be back with you all in my happy place!” he captioned his post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) The South African born music producer will start his show in Miami and will have stops in Aspen, Vancouver, and Oakland up until April 7.

The DJ will then have a show in Colorado at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on May 11 before returning to Ibiza for his Saturday residency. Black Coffee will perform at Hi Ibiza Saturdays from May 18 to October 5. “Less than three months until Saturdays back home hold a different meaning ❤️ See you soon for 21 more weeks of magic, Ibiza!” he previously shared with fans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) Fans of the DJ have been celebrating his return to the stage with many saying that they will be seeing him live.

Black Coffee recently broke his silence about what happened on his plane crash that happened while he was on a South American tour. He only had three shows left but things soon went things awry. Severe air turbulence on his private plane from Florianopolis to Mar del Plata, forced the plane to make an emergency landing at Montevideo Airport. “I took a nap and woke up to something that felt like a dream or nightmare and the plane was shaking violently. I opened my eyes and everyone was trying to hold on,” he told Kaya FM’s Thabo ‘Tbose’ Mokwele.