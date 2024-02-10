Black Coffee thanks fans for respecting his privacy after surviving plane crash

Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee has thanked his fans, friends and members of the public for their support in respecting his privacy during his recovery after he survived a plane crash in January. Early in January, the DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumalo was involved in a “severe travel accident” while en-route to a gig in Mar Del Plata, Argentina on his private plane.

Following his first official public appearance attending the State of The Nation (SONA) address in Cape Town on Thursday evening, he gave an update on his recovery. “Thank you for respecting my privacy during an intimate and enlightening moment in my life,” said the ‘Drive’ hitmaker. “I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side.