All eyes on Usher ahead of Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

The highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show featuring multi-award-winning musician Usher is set to take place on Sunday. With an impressive discography spanning three decades, Usher has produced hits across various genres including R&B, club ballads, and global bangers.

Known for his electrifying performances, his Las Vegas residency was highly successful, generating over $100 million from ticket sales and averaging $1 million per show. Last year's inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, featuring Rihanna, broke records and won an Emmy. This year, with the release of his ninth studio album, ‘Coming Home’, Usher's performance is expected to be a defining moment in his career and a cultural moment for viewers.

Usher is the man of the moment, he even teamed up with Kim Kardashian as the face of the new Skim men’s underwear collection dropping on Monday, February 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Apple Music’s official trailer for the show teases an epic performance 30 years in the making, featuring Usher's famous friends. Rapper and actor Ludacris, rapper Lil Jon, and actress Taraji P Henson are searching for Usher in Las Vegas, while hyping up the audience with his hits.