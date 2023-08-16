WATCH: Usher and Keke Palmer apply the pressure as they team up for ‘Boyfriend’ music video

When it comes to show business, a bad publicity moment can instantly be a moment to cash in the big bucks - and that’s exactly what Keke Palmer and Usher are doing. Just over a month ago, the streets were going wild after the actress’s baby daddy Darius Jackson had plenty to say when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping, revealing outfit at the Usher Las Vegas residency concert.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson commented on Palmer’s Twitter post after the video of the 29-year-old went viral, where she appeared to be getting close to the R&B singer during his performance. Well, Usher is turning lemons into lemonade and cast Palmer in his new music video for ‘Boyfriend’. The R&B singer on Tuesday posted the teaser of the video on his socials, hyping up all the fans.

“When fantasies become reality...’Boyfriend’ Out Tomorrow, 8/16 | Hit the link below to set a reminder for the Official Music Video Premiere,” he captioned the post. In the teaser Usher can be heard saying; “Somebody said that your boyfriend's looking for me”.

When fantasies become reality...’Boyfriend’ Out Tomorrow, 8/16 | Hit the link below to set a reminder for the Official Music Video Premiere https://t.co/OJLswzc0tv pic.twitter.com/OMtpjqQZLG — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) August 15, 2023 Talk about petty but who can blame Usher after all that Jackson said. Jackson and Palmer welcomed their first child together in February and since his social outburst, it is not clear where they stand, romantically.