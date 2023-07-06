Keke Palmer boyfriend salty over revealing outfit: ‘It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom’

Oh, honey, it looks like there’s some serious drama brewing in paradise! The tea is hot, and it’s all about Keke Palmer, the fabulous new mom. Seems like her boyfriend Darius Jackson couldn’t handle the heat when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping, revealing outfit at the Usher Las Vegas residency concert. Talk about a major case of saltiness!

Her bae was not vibin’ with it and dropped a fiery comment on her Twitter, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson commented on the Twitter post after the video of the 29-year-old went viral, where she appeared to be getting close to the R&B singer during his performance. This sounds all to familiar. Remember when Kanye West told Kim Kardashian that her met gala look was “too sexy”.

Yeah, same same. I mean, I would feel salty too if Usher is hugging up my partner in what looks like lingerie. The caption alone is enough to cause a stirring: “Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍” Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023 Mayhaps taking to Twitter how Jackson felt was not the best idea, now tweeps are calling him “corny” and “insecure”. Eish. The internet is ruthless. It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023 In the video clip you can see Usher and Keke dancing to the rhythm as he sings to her? for her?

Keke went full blown fan girl. One viewer commented: “let’s be real the real reason why ur mad is because usher just serenaded your gf,” one fan commented. “Telling a grown ass woman what she can and can’t wear such corny behaviour,” another wrote.