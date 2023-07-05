Letoya Makhene-Pulumo reveals why she left 'Generations'

In a surprising turn of events, popular South African actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo recently opened up about her decision to leave the long-running television soapie, “Generations”. Fans of the show were shook when news of her departure broke, sparking widespread speculation and curiosity.

In a candid interview, Makhene-Pulumo shed light on the reasons behind her departure, providing insights into her future plans. Having portrayed Tshidi Phakade on “Generations” for several years, Makhene-Pulumo became a household name, captivating audiences with her remarkable talent and on-screen presence. However, she recently decided to bid farewell to the soap, leaving fans gobsmacked.

In her interview with TshisaLive, Makhene-Pulumo said her decision to leave was driven by personal and creative growth. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity and experience the show provided her but flagged the importance of exploring new horizons as an artist. The actress expressed a strong desire to challenge herself by taking on diverse roles and venturing into different creative projects.

“I absolutely love film. This is why I made a decision to leave ‘Generations: The Legacy’ ... not because I didn't enjoy it or I didn't appreciate the platform that I had. “We are talking about working 12-hour days, and that is outside early morning, when you wake up and when you put those together. We are literally working for 16 hours,” she said. Letoya is appreciative of her many other talents since they enable her to sustain herself.

“God has blessed me with many other gifts. Not only am I a singer, I'm a traditional healer, a songwriter. I've got so many other different talents that I needed to get in touch with, and just time to grow. Despite her departure, the actress expressed immense gratitude towards the production team, cast members and loyal fans who have supported her throughout her journey. She reminisced about the unforgettable experiences and cherished memories she had while being a part of the show.

The actress revealed that she has already begun exploring new acting opportunities and projects that will showcase her versatility and talent. She expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with different creative teams and working on projects that resonate deeply with her. Letoya, along with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, co-star in the upcoming Netflix epic drama film “Homewrecker”.