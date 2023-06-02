Letoya Makhene ready to host and perform at debut spiritual concert

Actress, singer and sangoma Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has always dreamed about “hosting and performing in a musical spectacular” and now she will have the opportunity to do just that. The former “Generations” star took to social media to announce that she has a huge concert happening in October at the SA State Theatre in Pretoria.

“I’m so EXCITED to announce my musical concert, Isithunywa Sam African Spirituality Concert, that will be taking place at the @sastatetheatre on 7 October 2023 💃🏽,” she wrote on Instagram. She added: “It has been my dream to host and perform in a musical spectacular of its kind 🥰. Tickets are R200 at #WebTickets and #PicknPay 🎫 Love Nkgono 👏🏽👏🏽🧜🏽‍♀️.” Fellow spiritual healer, Gogo Skhotheni jumped into the comments, saying: “ I am coming with my kids congratulations nkgono.”

@victoria.mnisi wrote: “Excitement overload 🥰🥰🫶🏽” In a recent interview with IOL Entertainment, Makhene-Pulumo said she’s also releasing new music ahead of the musical concert. “On October 7, I have a huge show happening at the State Theatre. We've got that huge concept that is coming up. I'm in the studio recording, as well as writing music. And I was hoping to drop my album before my concert,” she said.

Since becoming a sangoma, Makhene-Pulumo has interwoven her life with the calling. Most recently she released a line of supportive products that work in tandem with traditional African medicines, interwoven with cultural practises. Her line includes tonics and steamers and beauty products such as bubble baths, salts, body butter, and body lotions and all of these are muti infused.