WATCH: Letoya Makhene-Pulumo sets the record straight amid Bitcoin scam allegation

“Generations” star, Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has been thrust into the limelight with allegations that she has been scamming people out of their hard-earned money via a TikTok account. According to Makhene-Pulumo, she heard this had been going on for some time but never paid attention to it, thinking that it was gossip and would eventually die down. She was extremely wrong.

Things took a turn for the worse when a Free State man named Tanki Mathubanyane, claimed that he had lost R200 000 and a car allegedly through her Bitcoin investment scam. The actress saw the article, and the traction it received, and quickly took to her social media accounts in a bid to clear up the air. During an Instagram Live, a very angry Makhene-Pulumo said aside from from the fact that she is “so busy” with other work, she has “never ever” invested in Bitcoin.

“Apparently there has been scams put together in my name… outside of this, I am busy. I saw numerous stories from an award-winning journalist but now I am starting to think ‘what is going on?’” Furthermore, she said: “I keep ignoring the smear campaigns, but I will get to the bottom of this. I will not rest until I find out what the h**l is going on… I am sick and tired of this. “I live an honest life, a peaceful life and a truthful life, and for anyone to think they can come into my life and disturb my peace and my space is very very unfortunate,” she said.

The sangoma said that if people could make a “quick buck” without checking the relevant credentials then that was their problem. “Don’t make your problems my problem. I am verified on social media. And have reported all the fake accounts… I don’t scam people of money, I do not do Bitcoin, I do not do Forex, I do not ask people to deposit money to me… “I am sorry for your problems, but it has nothing to do with me, you are messing with the wrong person,” she said.