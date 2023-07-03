kykNET Silwerskerm Festival Awards for Film and Television nominations announced

As the annual Silwerskerm Festival draws closer, kykNET announces the first-ever Silwerskerm Festival Awards for Film and Television.
The award ceremony will see the top achievers including presenters, actors and filmmakers, who showcased great television and entertainment in the space of April 2022 to March 2023, celebrated.
The TV section of the awards ceremony, pays homage to 20 categories and boasts a special section for lifetime contributions by living legends such as actor Cedwyn Joel, and presenter Freek Robinson, who set and maintained the highest standards in news media over the past 40 years and includes producer, and André Scholtz, who has been making films for more than half a century.
The gala event, which takes place on Saturday August 26, at the CTICC in Cape Town, will be recorded for television broadcast on August 27 at 8pm on kykNET, DStv channel 144.
Director for M-Net Premium Channels Waldimar Pelser said: “It is high time that, in addition to the excellent work in film, we also celebrate outstanding contributions on our kykNET channels.
“Without their exceptional talent, we wouldn’t be able to keep our viewers glued to the box. It is a privilege to thank them with the nominations and awards.”
Viewers get the deciding vote on the “TV moment of the Year” and “Personality of the Year” categories, while a panel of judges will determine the winners of the overall “Silwerskerm Festival Awards for Film and Television”.
Viewers have to choose from a list of nominations and voting closes on July 31.
Below is a list of the nominations:
Best Actor in a Comedy
Desiré Gardner – “Magda Louw”
Hannes van Wyk – “Magda Louw”
Ilse-Lee van Niekerk – “Troukoors”
Liane Heyl – “Poena”
Robbie Wessels – “Poena”
Best Actor in a Drama
Andahr Cotton – “Dinge van ’n Kind”
André Samuels – “Mooiweer en Warm”
Bobby van Jaarsveld – “Spoorloos 4: Die Eiland”
Edwin van der Walt – “Fraksie”
Edwin van der Walt – “Donkerbos”
Best Actress in a Drama
Erica Wessels – “Donkerbos”
Ira Blanckenberg – “Mooiweer en Warm”
Izel Bezuidenhout – “Spoorloos 4: Die Eiland”
Melissa Myburgh – “Dinge van ’n Kind”
Trix Vivier – “Fraksie”
Best Supporting Role In a Drama
Andre Weideman – “Dinge van ’n Kind”
Hannes van Wyk – “Spoorloos 4: Die Eiland”
Nicole Holm – “Donkerbos”
Pierre van Pletzen – “Fraksie”
Tinarie van Wyk Loots – “Mooiweer en Warm”
Best Actor In a Telenovela or Soap
Clint Brink – “Binnelanders”
Dean John Smith – “Suidooster”
Dan-Jacques Mouton – “Arendsvlei”
Justin Stydom – “Diepe Waters”
Best Actress in a Telenovela or Soap
Cindy Swanepoel – “Binnelanders”
Jill Levenberg – “Suidooster”
Jolene Martin – “Arendsvlei”
Nadia Valvekens – “Diepe Waters”
Best Villain in a Telenovela or Soap
André Odendaal – “Binnelanders”
Irvine van der Merwe – “Suidooster”
Rehane Abrahams – “Arendsvlei”
Sandi Schultz – “Diepe Waters”
Best Newcomer in a Telenovela or Soap
Char Carrie – “Suidooster”
David Viviers – “Binnelanders”
Devonecia Swartz – “Arendsvlei”
Liam Bosman – “Diepe Waters”
Best Presenter in a Magazine Programme
Bonné de Bod – “Bewonder en Bewaar met Bonné de Bod”
Ewan Strydom – “Bravo!”
Hannes van Wyk – “Kwêla”
Leah – “Duidelik Dapper”
Lisa van Rooyen – “Trend”
Tracey Lange – “Bravo!”
Best Presenter in a Lifestyle Programme
Anzél Rabie – “Anzél in die Boland”
Erns Grundling – “Elders”
Gerrie Pretorius – “Leef Jou Reis”
Henck Conrey – “Vat Jou Goed en Trek”
Jak de Priester – “Koppieteefontein”
Nataniël – “Nataniël. Erik. Wolf.”
Shari Kennedy – “Hokaai My Meisie”
Best Presenter in a Reality Programme
Bertus Basson – “In Die Sop!”
Edrien Erasmus – “Groenste Vingers”
Ewan Strydom – “Plaasjapie”
Leandie du Randt – “Slank”
Marciel Hopkins – “Boer Soek ‘n Vrou”
Schalk Bezuidenhout – “Op My Eish!”
Best Presenter in an Actuality Programme
Kabous Meiring – “Prontuit”
Lourensa Eckard – “In Gesprek”
Mia Spies – “Wies Nuus?”
Theo Vorster – “Sakegesprek”
Best Presenter in a Game Show
De Klerk Oelofse – “Kyk Wie Praat”
Early B – “My Ma Kook Beter As Joune”
Rian van Heerden – “Wie Word ’n Miljoenêr”
Ricky Schroeder – “Jol met Ricky”
Best Presenter in a Talk Show
Aden Thomas – “Sê Jou Sê”
Divan Botha – “Winslyn”
Heindrich Wyngaard – “KLOP!"
Suzaan Steyn – “Spreekkamer”
Best Presenter in an Outdoor Activity Programme
André de Villiers - “4x4 met André”
Dewald Visser - “Mal Kamper”
Hennie Bosman – “Wanderlus”
Nicole Bosman – “Wanderlus”
Petri de Wet - “Hier Gaan Ons Alweer”
Best Presenter in a Cooking Programme
Alfred Adriaan – “Roer”
Henriëtte Marx – “Net Koffie”
Jan Scannell – “Jan Braai”
Tiaan Langenegger – “Tiaan Proe”
Best Ensemble Presenting Team
“eNUUS”
“Fiësta”
“Groot Ontbyt”
“L’at Wiel”
“Huppel in die Stap”
“Ontbytsake”
“Oppiestoep”
“Toks &Tjops”
“Tussen Ons”
“Welvaartskeppers”
Best Moment of The Year
“Binnelanders” – At Passes away.
“Kyk Wie Praat” – Why kids should be paid to go to school.
“Plaasjapie” – Dian’s moment of triumph.
“Suidooster” – Mr. and Mrs. Samsodien get married.
“Spoorloos 4”: Die Eiland – The final scene.
Personality of the Year
Francois Jacobs – “Op My Eish!”
Jonathan Rubain – “Koortjies”
Kiki La Coco – “Die Real Housewives van Pretoria”
Mel and Peet Viljoen – “Die Real Housewives van Pretoria”
Nataniël
Best TV Film
“Dina Dagbreek”
“Elsa en Magriet”
“Snuf in die Neus”
“Sonversamelaar”
“Vuurdoop”
Lifetime Achievement
Cedwyn Joel
Freek Robinson
André Scholtz