kykNET Silwerskerm Festival Awards for Film and Television nominations announced

The award ceremony will see the top achievers including presenters, actors and filmmakers, who showcased great television and entertainment in the space of April 2022 to March 2023, celebrated.

As the annual Silwerskerm Festival draws closer, kykNET announces the first-ever Silwerskerm Festival Awards for Film and Television.

The TV section of the awards ceremony, pays homage to 20 categories and boasts a special section for lifetime contributions by living legends such as actor Cedwyn Joel, and presenter Freek Robinson, who set and maintained the highest standards in news media over the past 40 years and includes producer, and André Scholtz, who has been making films for more than half a century.

The gala event, which takes place on Saturday August 26, at the CTICC in Cape Town, will be recorded for television broadcast on August 27 at 8pm on kykNET, DStv channel 144.

Director for M-Net Premium Channels Waldimar Pelser said: “It is high time that, in addition to the excellent work in film, we also celebrate outstanding contributions on our kykNET channels.