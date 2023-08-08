Keke Palmer incident was just a ‘pop culture moment’, says Usher

Since I’ve been keeping up with the Keke Palmer debacle, it’s only right to spill the tea on Usher’s take. The 44-year-old star caused a stir in July. If you can recall, Palmer, the 29-year-old new mom, rocked up in a see-through number over a bodysuit.

Apparently, Usher believes that the whole fuss over Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, related to her showing up at Usher’s gig, is nothing short of a “pop culture moment”. Hmm, sounds about right. The father of her child, Jackson, called out her look, writing: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” The comment sparked controversy online, with fans taking sides. Usher said he was labelled a “domestic terrorist” online following the incident.

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023 It might even have made Usher slightly more famous. Usher told “People“: ”I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.” The “’OMG’” said it was not the first time he had invited celebrity guests to join him on stage. However, he was mindful of the public response, considering the impact of each interaction.

“Every evening, I contemplate the global reaction to the unique moments I share with whoever I select to sing to.” Usher said he tended to think about that kind of action often and how the world or the fans would react. But, as he said, it was nothing more than a “’pop moment’’. “I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas,” he added.

Well, sir, it did cause a whole break up. Clearly, what happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas, especially if you’re a well-known celeb. But this is a classic example of how the internet can blow things out of proportion. What was supposed to have been a ‘“pop culture’” moment led to a possible break up. No one knows if they have parted ways but if we know anything about modern society, unfollowing someone means there’s either beef or a break up. And there appears to have been a mutual decision to unfollow each other on social media, and Jackson seems to have removed all photos featuring Palmer.

The status of their romance remains unknown. Meanwhile, others shared their positive feedback on Usher’s show in Vegas. “I’m so glad I was able to catch Usher’s show in Vegas before my concert in Primm, NV tomorrow night because it was AWESOME! Thank you @Usher and your whole team for treating me like a queen!