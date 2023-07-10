Trouble in paradise? Keke Palmer and bae unfollow each other on social media after Usher's shout-out to Palmer

Followers quickly observed that Keke Palmer, 29, appeared to be missing from his Instagram posts. And here’s the tea: the couple no longer follow each other on Instagram, further fuelling speculation about their relationship status. The incident began when Darius Jackson shared a tweet on Wednesday night, featuring a video of Palmer dancing with the renowned singer Usher, accompanied by the comment: “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

The statement triggered a wave of reactions and criticism from fans and followers alike. Additionally Palmer and Jackson are social media distancing, a clear indication that the relationship is “on the rocks”. As if the drama surrounding Palmer’s outfit choice wasn’t enough, Usher decided to contribute to the conversation.

The R&B singer, renowned for his mesmerising singing and dance moves, left a comment on Palmer’s Instagram post further igniting the controversy. Usher expressed his gratitude, saying: “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏, and he praised the show as ”FABULOUS“. While Palmer has not publicly responded to her boyfriend’s remarks about her outfit, she continued to share more photos of the controversial attire on Wednesday evening.

Accompanying the images, she added a caption acknowledging the lack of pictures due to their rush, stating: “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) On July 6, Jackson took to Twitter again, and wrote: “’We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023 ‘’She embarrassed him! I would NEVER act like that out of respect for my partner. She is going to end up OLD and ALONE!,’’ a social media user commented. ‘’So instead of telling that to her directly like the child of this generation that you are you come to the internet to publicly shame her?’’ wrote another. In today’s society, where social media has become a platform for people to freely express themselves, it is important to recognise that seeking public opinions or “clout” for personal matters is not a vibe.