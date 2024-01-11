Black Coffee ‘suffered severe blows to his body’ during emergency landing

As news of DJ Black Coffee’s unfortunate plane accident filters through to fans, some new information has been shared. On Wednesday night, the music producer’s team released a statement via his official media channels that the 47-year-old had been receiving medical attention following an incident on his flight.

The award-winning muso, real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, was en-route to a gig in Mar Del Plata, Argentina when he was “involved in a severe travel accident”. “The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries,” read the statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) According to the Daily Mail, the flight experienced severe turbulence while flying from Brazil to Argentina. The British publication further reported that he was recovering from surgery after sustaining “severe blows” to his body while on his private plane.

A statement from Club Mute where Coffee was due to perform read: “Dear Argentinian fans, Black Coffee regrets to inform you that as a result of severe air turbulence on his private plane from Florianopolis to Mar del Plata, he had to make an emergency landing at Montevideo Airport. “He suffered severe blows to his body and at this moment he is at a clinic in the same city under observation.” The Daily Mail cited Uruguay media which reported the statement went public shortly before his scheduled surgery.

Black Coffee was last in South Africa in November last year. Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez. Picture: Supplied