LOOK: Black Coffee’s alleged new bae attends Amiri store opening with him

Grammy-award winning music producer Black Coffee is one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. While the DJ has no plans of saying ‘I do’ again, he is certainly having fun dating beautiful women locally and abroad.

Not so long ago, Coffee was linked to South African luxury content creator Sarah Langa but that romance has since fizzled out and he has moved on with Venezuelan beauty Victoria Gonzalez. Gonzalez and Coffee are currently trending online as pictures from their time together with friends on a safari have gone viral and many are weighing in on his alleged new romance. While the romance is still new to some internet users, the couple was actually first publicly spotted together at pioneering international luxury fashion brand Amiri’s opening of its first South African store at Sandton City Malls’ prestigious Diamond Walk on November 27.

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez. Picture: Supplied The high end luxury store is operated exclusively by YAWA and is a special formal partnership with retail pioneer Arie Fabian, Grammy award winning artist Nkosinathi, Black Coffee, Maphumulo and DJ entrepreneur Themba Nkosi.

IOL Entertainment was informed by a reliable source in attendance that the two were very cosy with each other. Venezuelan beauty Victoria Gonzalez at the Amiri Sandton City Diamond Walk store opening. Picture: Supplied

Sunday Times even reported that the music pioneer was overheard calling his new squeeze “baby”. The exact status of the new relationship is unknown but the two seem to be enjoying each other’s company and are publicly comfortable with each other.

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez who the Grammy Award winning music producer is said to be romantically mingling with. Picture: Supplied Pictures of them posing together were even shared in the press release issued to the media after the store’s opening. Other celebrity guests spotted included award winning radio personality Anele Mdoda and Murdah Bongz/Mörda who is said to have shopped away, while at the luxury store.