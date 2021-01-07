Black Coffee serves mother of all clap backs: ’Imagine dating a guy who’s always checking other men’s clothes price tags’

Celebrities across the globe are known for their expensive taste - from watches to sneakers, cars, shoes, and even designers bags. And it’s no secret that these items come with an outrageous price tag that could even buy someone a house. This week, world-renowned DJ and record producer, Black Coffee’s clothing’s price tag came under scrutiny once again. On Tuesday, The “SuperMan” hitmaker shared a snap of himself sipping what looks like a steaming mug of coffee with a breathtaking safari landscape in the background, simply captioning the tweet: “Taking it all in🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” Taking it all in🙏![CDATA[]]>🏿![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏿![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏿![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏿![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏿 pic.twitter.com/g4XIDAOzx4 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 6, 2021 But it was his Amiri hoodie and Adidas beanie Louis Vuitton fanny pack (belt bag) that stole the limelight.

And it wasn’t long before tweeps started to Google the price tags of each item of his clothing, much to the annoyance of the muso with people always policing what he wears and how much it costs.

Tweeps were having a field day with many guessing the prices of Black Coffee’s luxurious items.

Below are some of reactions:

While tweeps were engaged in a heated Twitter debate about the price of his outfit, Black Coffee served the mother of all of clap-backs.

He said: “Imagine dating a guy who’s always checking other men’s clothes price tags.”

In August, Black Coffee caused a social media frenzy when he posted a picture of himself wearing one of the world’s most expensive designer sneakers.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers dropped in July, and cost just over R400K.

The sneakers form part of the Dior Men’s Autumn 2020 capsule collection which was revealed at a fashion show in Miami. For this collection, Dior and Kim Jones partnered with Jordan Brand to unveil the limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneaker.

In October, the “llalla” hitmaker got tongues wagging his R7K white Amiri T-shirt.

The expensive T-shit even caught the attention of fellow musician Cassper Nyovest, who tweeted at the time: ““Yerrr, batho ba phela mo lifeng!!!” (Yerrr, people are leaving nice life!)”.

Meanwhile, the muso is off to a good start this year following a family vacation with his boys. Taking to social media he expressed his joy of having to spend time quality with family in the safari.

He wrote: “My Mother said a little prayer before our short left yesterday, for our short trip as young men of the Family to hang out,have good and uncomfortable conversations about who we are and what we are trying to be and also align and reconnect with not just ourselves but mother Africa. I’m grateful for Family and times like these❤️”