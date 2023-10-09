'Name a street after Black Coffee': South Africans celebrate Grammy award winning DJ after his sold-out Madison Square Garden performance

Durban-born global music sensation Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, received well wishes from South Africans for reaching the top of the music and entertainment food chain after his sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden, US, at the weekend. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government congratulated Black Coffee for selling out arguably the most prestigious venue in the world, which has a capacity of around 20,000.

‘Grootman’, as he is commonly referred to by colleagues and South Africans, was draped to perfection in an outfit that stayed true to his identity and culture, which is also reflective in his tribal, soul, and house music sets across Europe and the US. Black Coffee, known for his lavishly exquisite taste in clothing, teamed up an off-white Amiri outfit, which featured a number of African women on it, with green and white Louis Vuitton sneakers. Dj Black Coffee, Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/MCsXIAWkHF — SONA (@esonaaaaa) October 8, 2023 In a video online, Black Coffee was seen explaining that the women on the shirt he was wearing were his family members, including his grandmothers from either side of the family and his mother.

During the set, Black Coffee played one his most famous tracks, Deep in the Bottom (of Africa) together with Brooklyn-born singer Monique Bingham. He also featured a number of South African artists, including Major League DJ’s, Bucie and ‘Tomorrows Silver’ singer Msaki. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said Black Coffee did not only make South Africa proud, but the continent as a whole.

“On behalf of the people of KZN, we would like to join the rest of South Africans and the world in congratulating one of our own, DJ Black Coffee. He didn’t do it for us only as KZN, but for the rest of the nation, Africa, and beyond. We are very proud of him, his management, and the supporting artists who performed with him last night. Madison Square Garden is indeed a global theatre where artistic dreams are realised. “DJ Black Coffee’s star keeps rising. This is a nice follow-up to his 2016 BET Award and last year’s Grammy Award in the dance/electronic album category, and other accolades in between. We thank him for being a shining star and a positive influence on youth and upcoming artists. Indeed, he is our goodwill ambassador and one of our finest exports” Dube-Ncube said. The 47-year-old is no stranger to huge platforms and success, as he is also a Grammy Award winner for his electro-dance album Subconsciously.

Also with him on the journey was friend and musical artist Oskido, who wrote on his Twitter: “Nothing is impossible for you. I respect the way you treat every task and face every challenge. Congratulations for filling up Madison Square Garden, NYC.” Commenting on the government's Facebook post, one user, Sandy B, suggested that a street be named after Black Coffee. “I would like to have one street named after him. This must happen when he can still see it. He has done and achieved for himself what will be in the history books of world arts. It is his blessings and hard work and all that has earned us some respect in the world, as other things seem to fail,” Sandy B wrote.