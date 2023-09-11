‘Where is Zakes Bantwini?’ Fans flood Black Coffee’s comments after Madison Square Garden line-up announcement

On Friday, Grammy Award winning DJ Black Coffee finally announced the line-up for his historic headline show at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York. The 47-year-old shared on Instagram that he will be supported by the amapiano twin duo of Major League DJz and will have special appearances by the likes of Bucie, Msaki, Delilah Montagu, Maxine Ashley, Monique Bingham and Roland Clark.

“Each guest I've chosen to join me at @thegarden has played a special part in my musical journey and I can't wait to experience music in The Garden,” he shared. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee)

Based on Black Coffee’s choice to enlist artists who had “played a special part” in his musical journey, there was one name that was glaringly absent from the line-up - fellow Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini. Despite a frosty recent history, the two have collaborated for some of the biggest and most memorable moments in SA dance music. Fans flooded the comments section to express their wishes for Bantwini to join him. “Imagine if ZAKES BANTWINI slid down the stage for a surprise performance 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan commented on Instagram. Another added, “Zakes to make a surprise visit 😢😢.” @blessingjr also weighed in, “Where is Zakes Bantwini? Is there a typo?”

The eagerly anticipated concert is set to be a historic moment for the ‘Drive’ hitmaker. When he steps onto the arena on October 7, Black Coffee will become the first African DJ and the first South African artist to ever headline Madison Square Garden. Ahead of the concert, the world renowned DJ recently announced that he would be teaming up with Castle Lite for an exclusive Johannesburg send-off to celebrate with local music fans who won’t be able to join him abroad.