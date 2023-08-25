Black Coffee announces Johannesburg send-off ahead of historic Madison Square Garden show

Just over a month ahead of his landmark headline show at the world’s most iconic arena, Madison Square Garden, on October 7, Grammy Award winning DJ Black Coffee is teaming up with Castle Lite for an exclusive Johannesburg send-off. This collaboration will see the two brands team up to give 1000 fans an “ultimate experience and a true South African-style send-off” at an undisclosed venue in Johannesburg on September 28.

With no tickets up for sale, fans will be able to enter a competition to stand a chance to win a spot at the event. In addition, it’s been announced that the 47-year-old will be playing alongside other South African renowned artists. The artists will be announced over the next few weeks. “It's always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable and so l've dreamt of my @thegarden debut for many years - it's finally a reality,” he shared when he announced the show back in March.

"Years of dreaming coming to you this October 7th, NYC wait until you see what we've been planning."