Bookmark article to read later
Monday, August 14, 2023

WATCH: Travis Scott gate-crashes Black Coffee’s Ibiza set, jumps on top of DJ deck

Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

Published 4h ago

On Saturday evening, internationally acclaimed South African DJ Black Coffee was joined on stage at his performance in Ibiza, where he has an ongoing club residency, by rap star Travis Scott.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the Grammy Award winning house DJ is seen playing in front of a packed venue.

Next to him, the rapper faces towards Coffee and wildly yells, “Let’s gooooo”.

Later on, the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper hops onto the DJ deck and begins head banging like a true rock star.

In another video shared by the 47-year-old on social media platform X, Scott can be seen screaming while on stage before jumping into the crowd.

Coffee shared his video of the encounter with the caption: “Bro @trvisXX came to show love last night @hibizaofficial #utopia”.

Scott recently released his eagerly anticipated fourth studio album, ‘Utopia’.

The new album debuted at number one a week ago with 496,000 units earned in its first week, making it the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop or rap album in 2023.

The album recently ruled the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug 19) for a second week in a row after it earned 147,000 equivalent album units in the US (down 70%), according to Luminate.

On Sunday, Billboard shared that ‘Utopia’ is the first rap album since Drake’s 2021 album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ to spend its first two weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart.

They also added, “‘Utopia’ is the first rap album with more than a single week at No. 1 in over a year, since Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ claimed a total of two weeks at No. 1, in two separate weeks (July 10, 2021, its debut frame, and April 30, 2022, charts).”

